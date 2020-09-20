BUCKS COUNTY >> Two live online debates are scheduled for early October between 1st District Congressional candidates, incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick (R) and challenger Christina Finello (D).
The first will be hosted by Bucks County Community College, whose mission is to prepare students to become responsible citizens. It begins at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.
Fitzpatrick and Finello will take questions from moderator William Pezza, a longtime faculty member who teaches political science and American government. Each will have a chance to make opening and closing statements, and have time for rebuttal.
The debate will be livestreamed from the college’s Gene and Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks in Bristol Township. Because of health and safety concerns amid the global pandemic, no audience members will be allowed. The public is invited to watch live online through the Pennsylvania Cable Network (pcntv.com).
Bucks County Community College has hosted a congressional debate at the Lower Bucks Campus every two-year election cycle since 2010. To learn more about educational opportunities at the public, two-year college, visit bucks.edu.
The second debate, billed as a candidates' forum, will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Bucks County and the Bucks County Chambers of Commerce.
The forum will be livestreamed on the League of Women Voters of Bucks County’s Facebook page on Monday, October 12 from 8 to 9 AM.
The forum is a public, nonpartisan event to inform voters about the background and views of the candidates on important issues.