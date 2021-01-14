DOYLESTOWN >> A generous donation from Carol and Lou Della Penna to Doylestown Health on December 1, 2020, launched a challenge match campaign that has ended with nearly $1.7 million in new gifts and pledges to the health system.
The total was collectively donated in response to the challenge match, as part of Doylestown Health Foundation’s year-end fundraising efforts, and in support of "ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health."
The Della Penna Challenge Match was issued by Lou Della Penna, visionary donor and committee member of ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health, and his family on December 1 in honor of Giving Tuesday, an international celebration of philanthropy. The Della Penna family agreed to match up to $250,000 for any new cash gifts made to the health system before December 31.
Thanks to the Della Penna’s call to action, as well as the generous response to Doylestown Health’s year-end fundraising efforts, over $700,000 was donated. All gifts to the Della Penna Challenge Match support the One Vision campaign, which includes transformative renovations and investments in technology, equipment, expansion, and programming that will advance healthcare excellence at Doylestown Health.
In addition to the incredible outpouring of community support, a new commitment of $1 million was made directly to the One Vision Campaign, bringing the month-long total to $1.7 million.
“The partnership and support of the Della Penna family is a source of great pride for us,” says Laura Wortman, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Doylestown Health. “We are so grateful for their support, and that of our entire community. Together they demonstrate what makes Doylestown Health unique. The inspiring community response to the Della Penna Challenge Match, our year-end fundraising efforts, and the One Vision Campaign is consistent with the extraordinary things we have seen throughout this year, and we are truly humbled by the generosity we have received.”
About ONE VISION
Doylestown Health is beginning a bold new chapter as we approach our second century of healthcare delivery. To honor our centennial, Doylestown Health launched an ambitious comprehensive campaign, ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health, to elevate the patient experience to new heights and unlock our full potential to deliver exceptional care.
Philanthropic support of ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health will fund transformational renovation and expansion across the Doylestown Hospital and Pine Run campuses and will help chart the course for the next generation of patients, providers, and technology. For more information, visit the Doylestown Health Foundation website or call 215-345-2009.
About Doylestown Health Foundation
As the philanthropic arm of Doylestown Health, Doylestown Health Foundation raises funds to support patient care excellence and improve quality of life for the patients and families we serve. Doylestown Health relies on each and every philanthropic gift, no matter the size, to deliver the highest level of patient care with the most advanced technologies and treatment options.
Gifts benefit ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health and have a significant impact, yielding advances in medicine and refined delivery of care for the benefit of our patients and families. We are grateful for the generous support we receive from our donors through annual and leadership gifts, planned giving, and corporate partnerships. Your investment in Doylestown Health will help us realize our ambitious vision for the future: to remain a place where science and technology meet grace and humanity, and to improve the quality of life for all members of the community.