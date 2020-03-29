BUCKS COUNTY >> Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 virus, Yardley Borough, Newtown Borough and Upper Makefield Township welcomed new officers to their police departments.
Yardley Borough
The Yardley Borough Council on March 3 voted unanimously to hire two new part-time police officers.
Following the vote, Jake Kulchinsky, 23, of Langhorne, and Dakota Romberger, 26, of Roebling, N.J., were sworn in by Mayor Chris Harding.
Kulchinsky graduated from Neshaminy High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP). While at IUP he attended the IUP police academy for his ACT 120 certification.
Romberger graduated from Randolph (NJ) High School and received his ACT 120 training from the Montgomery County Police Academy.
“The Yardley Borough Police Department continues to be blessed with excellent applicants,” said Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly. “Officers Kulchinsky and Romberger are both self-motivated young men who will represent the department’s core values well.”
Newtown Borough
In Newtown Borough, Council Rock North graduate Michael McAllister has rejoined the borough's police department as a part-time police officer.
McAllister earned a Bachelor's degree from Shippensburg University in 2008 and graduated from the Delaware County Police Academy in 2010. He served as a borough police officer for five years, from 2013 to 2016, before taking a job with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department in Doylestown.
Chief James Sabath said he is pleased to have Officer McAllister back on the force.
Upper Makefield
In Upper Makefield, the police department welcomed Eric Farra to the force.
During a board of supervisors meeting in early March, Farra was sworn in by Magisterial District Justice Michael Petrucci.
In 2019, Officer Farra graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a BA in criminal justice and a minor in legal studies. Farra attended the Harrisburg Area Community College Police Academy in Harrisburg, graduating in 2019.
“We are glad to have him on board and wish him well as he starts his field training,” said Police Chief Mark F. Schmidt.