DOYLESTOWN >> Nursing homes and personal care residences are restricting visitors in order to protect their vulnerable residents during the Coronavirus outbreak. For seniors, that means big changes to their daily routines, including the loss of visitors, time with loved ones, and social time.
Pine Run Retirement Community, one of Bucks County’s leading senior living and senior care providers, has launched a social campaign to make it easier to stay in touch with residents. The new Spread Some Sunshine program aims to lighten moods and bring some smiles to the community’s seniors.
“It’s wonderful to see innovative ideas and creative solutions during this time,” said Pine Run’s Executive Director Maria Santangelo. “We are looking forward to seeing the creativity pour in and the joy that it brings to our residents.”
Spread Some Sunshine is an opportunity for children and the young at heart to get creative coloring, drawing or designing cards, artwork and letters to brighten the day of residents while visitation is restricted. All artwork needs to be submitted electronically – not mailed physically.
Photos and images can be sent to sunshine@pinerun.org. Items can be addressed to a specific resident by including their name in the subject of the email. Staff at Pine Run Retirement Community will print out all of the submissions and give them to residents, particularly those in its Health Center and Lakeview Personal Care residences.
For more information on the Spread Some Sunshine Program, please visit pinerun.org/spread-some-sunshine.
About Pine Run: Pine Run Retirement Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania is one of Bucks County’s leading senior living and senior care providers, with 272 independent living cottages and 24 apartments situated on a beautiful 43-acre private campus. The campus is home to Pine Run Health Center, which offers rehabilitation services and 90 skilled nursing beds; The Garden, a 40-bed, secure dementia neighborhood on the top floor of the Health Center; and The Willows, an intimate setting for end-of-life care, including palliative, comfort and hospice services. Pine Run Lakeview is a 107-bed personal care residence owned and operated by Pine Run Retirement Community located on Lower State Road in Doylestown. Generations of families have turned to Pine Run for the certainty of comforts and services in the bonus years. Call 800.992.8992 to learn more about independent living, personal care, or skilled nursing and rehabilitation programs or search www.pinerun.org.
# # #