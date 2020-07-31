FAIRLESS HILLS >> Longtime community partners, the YMCA of Bucks County and Fred Beans Automotive Group, are pivoting their post-COVID 19 partnership to better serve the Lower Bucks County community.
The Beans organization is a lead donor in the Y’s “For a Better Us” campaign, supporting an expansion at the Y’s Doylestown branch and a renovation of its Fairless Hills branch at the $1 million level.
The organization also recently contributed $15,000 toward YMCA summer camp financial assistance, a program that helps local children attend summer camp with scholarships awarded through an application process. Last year, 168 children attended camp using financial assistance to a total of $154,590 in support.
With the increased need for financial assistance amid layoffs and shut-downs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Beans organization immediately increased their sponsorship this year an additional $5,000.
“We can always count on the Fred Beans Automotive Group to be there for the community when help is needed,” said Zane Moore, President/CEO of YMCA of Bucks County, when recognizing the gift increase. “On behalf of the families who will benefit, I say ‘thank you.’”
The Y recently announced plans to accelerate the Fairless Hills project, completing it in 12 months instead of the planned 18 to 24 months. The Y will remain closed until its completion in September 2021 while offering programs in a “Y Beyond Walls.”
The Beans organization has again sought to support the project and positively impact the Fairless Hills community by providing additional fundraising opportunities through their Langhorne dealerships: Fred Beans Ford, Kia and Hyundai.
“For every car sold at our Fred Beans Langhorne dealerships to a YMCA of Bucks County member or employee, now through the end of the year, we will contribute an additional $25 to the Fairless Hills renovation, capital project,” said Beth Beans Gilbert, vice president of Fred Beans Automotive Group. “Additionally, we will donate $5 for every Y member or employee who visits our Langhorne AutoExpress for a quick automotive service or inspection in this same time period.”
The additional funds come at a pivotal time for the community as the Fairless Hills branch renovation will begin as early as September 2020. Plans for the Fairless Hills branch renovation include a total overhaul of the current facility giving it a new, modern look. Space will be reconfigured within the building to gain additional usable square footage, while at the same time decreasing the building footprint to create additional and much-needed parking. This additional space will allow for the expansion of the fitness center and the addition of a universal locker room and program space.
The Beans organization has a long history of philanthropy to the Y with numerous major gifts throughout the years, including the 1985 “Builders” Capital Campaign and the 2003 gift of an outdoor playground on the grounds of the Doylestown branch. The organization also provides subsidized YMCA memberships to all Beans employees.
“We continue to recognize and appreciate Fred Beans Automotive Group and their commitment to all of Bucks County,” said Moore. “During this difficult time, the contributions of our partners are more important than ever to our community and neighbors.”