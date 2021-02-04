SCRANTON >> Cynthia Ciccotelli of Yardley, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's MD Class of 2021, recently published "Tips from the Virtual Interview Trail" on the "Leader Voices" blog of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The blog was published on Jan. 27 and can be viewed at https://www.aafp.org/news/blogs/leadervoices/entry/20210127lv-virtualinterview.html.
In her essay, Ciccotelli notes that, in pre-pandemic times, fourth-year medical students uniformly described how they knew a residency program was their perfect match - it was always "some variation of the feeling I got on interview day." This year's pool of applicants can't physically travel to various programs. The 2021 residency application season is all-virtual.
For this reason, Ciccotelli's tips focus on how to get the most from a virtual interview and tour.
From making sure your technology won't fail to focusing on "curriculum, community and patient population" to decide the right fit, the tips aim to help applicants overcome the anxiety and uncertainty that may accompany making decisions based on a Zoom visit.
Ciccotelli is also the student member of the AAFP Board of Directors and holds a master's degree in population health (MPH) from Jefferson College of Population Health (JCPH) thanks to a unique partnership provides up to 10 Geisinger Commonwealth medical students with scholarships that cover the cost of tuition to pursue their MPH during a year off between their third and fourth years of medical school.