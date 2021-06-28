YARDLEY BOROUGH >> After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Yardley Friends Meeting looks forward to hosting its 65th Annual Flea Market this coming September 11, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The organizers are seeking vendors who would like to sell their interesting wares for the unbeatable price of $25 per reserved space. To reserve a spot or find out more, contact Doreen Gage at 267-793-0311 or email: yfmfleamarket@gmail.com.
This flea market is part of the rich history of the town of Yardley.
Since 1955, Yardley Friends Meeting has hosted this event, which kicks off a new season for the community. Many vendors have looked forward to being part of the event each year. Locals and those from a distance come especially for good finds and a fun time.
The market continues today with shopping the wares of many vendors, good food and good music in a beautiful outside setting.
"After a very successful return to the Flea Market everyone loved in 2019, we were excited to continue another great flea market last year," said organizers. "Like most things, Covid changed our plans. This year things are coming back to normal. Everyone is excited to get out and enjoy! Many vendors will join us for what promises to be a great event with visitors coming from Yardley and the surrounding areas in Bucks County and Mercer County, N.J."
The rain date for the flea market is Saturday September 18.