MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> The students at Holy Trinity School know what it means to reach out and help others.
Through the Unbound Organization, for the past five years the children of Holy Trinity have been helping to support the education and family needs of a 10-year-old girl in Ecuador named Britney.
Students decorated a very healthy turkey with "Feathers for Charity" in November, and during December they support a "Jingle Bell Change Drive" where loose change in classroom "Britney Banks" is donated to their sponsored child.
Funds have been donated to provide educational needs, family food and supplies, furniture, and toys.
The students of Holy Trinity have also made donations to the local village in Ecuador to help the community there.
It is refreshing to see children, even in the midst of a pandemic, touch one another through generous hearts and a spirit of giving.