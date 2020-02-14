LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ >> Bryan M. Roberts, a resident of Washington Crossing, Pa. and a shareholder with the law firm Stark & Stark, was installed as a Mercer County Bar Association (MCBA) trustee at its annual Installation Dinner on Jan. 23 at the Trenton Country Club in West Trenton, N.J. He will serve a three-year term on the Board of Trustees.
Roberts is a civil trial attorney certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey and a member of Stark & Stark’s Accident & Personal Injury practice, specializing in representing victims of trucking and tractor trailer accidents. Stark & Stark (www.stark-stark.com) offers a full range of legal services to clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and throughout the United States.