NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Richmond B. Shreve will speak on Zoom (virtually) to the Newtown Meeting Adult Class on “COVID-19: Understanding How We Fight It” at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 22. Meeting for Worship in the manner of Friends will follow on Zoom at 11 a.m.
“I'll open with a brief discussion of coronavirus, rumors and misinformation, and how to recognize what's authentic," said Richmond.
"The main body of the program will be an introduction to sources of information that are well vetted and trustworthy during which I'll walk people through the mitigation simulation created by the Washington Post. I'll mention the newsletters and websites that deliver reliable news and provide the link to my blog page that lists them. Then I'll open the meeting for Q and A."
Shreve added, “I will try to place the presentation in the context of community -- how the response to the virus is a demonstration of our interdependence as communities. The spiritual lesson is about how we love one another for our common good.”
Richmond is a resident of Newtown and a member of Newtown Quaker meeting. His businesses and interests have included: Electronics Technician in Broadcast Radio; Graphic Artist; Commercial Business Park co-owner and CEO; High Performance Sports Car Driver; Gaffer for a Film Festival; and Volunteer Firefighter.
Shreve is also a computer power user, graphic artist, photographer, and website designer and keenly aware of the problems many people have with discerning truth from fiction on many websites and media outlets in these days of crisis in a highly polarized society.
Richmond’s books include "Credible? Recognize the Authentic in 21st Century Media and Escape Anthology." He has a BS degree in Psychology from Ohio State University and lives with his wife Marguerite Chandler in Newtown.
Newtown Friends Meeting is closed due to coronavirus and meeting only virtually via Zoom with adult classes on current issues at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m. For more information, visit http://www.newtownfriendsmeeting.org