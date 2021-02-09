UPPER MAKEFIELD >> Long time Upper Makefield resident, Andrew Greubel, recently completed his Master's degree in civil engineering from The Georgia Institute of Technology.
Greubel is a product of St. Andrew CEC in Newtown and St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia where he was a member of the very successful rowing team.
He completed his undergraduate Civil Engineering degree from Cornell University where he also rowed on the Men's Heavyweight Varsity Team for four years.
Greubel is currently enrolled in the MBA program at The Georgia Institute of Technology and is employed at Ellinwood and Machado Structural Engineers, Atlanta, GA.