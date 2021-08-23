Summer’s coming to an end. The days are shorter, the air has that slightly crisp edge to it and kids with long faces are trailing behind their parents in Target buying school supplies.
Vacations might be over, but the fun is just beginning at Crossing Vineyards. The Winery’s fall calendar is filled with cool stuff for grownups, no matter what their ages or interests. There are only two requirements for admission to these “hallowed halls.” You have to like wine and want to have a good time!
The 2021 vintage holds lots of promise. After a rainy spring and a late frost, the grapes are now enjoying sunshine and heat…the perfect growing combination. To celebrate the upcoming harvest, Crossing Vineyards is offering an exciting special event.
On Saturday, September 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., co-owner Tom Carroll, Sr. will host "From Grapes to Glass: Harvest Wine Tasting with Lunch." You’ll enjoy a delightful afternoon of grape tasting, wine drinking and savoring a delicious light lunch. Get ready to learn, laugh and simply enjoy life! Seating is limited. Reservations are a must. Cost: $65pp.
If exercise is your thing, check out a fun new event scheduled for Sunday, October 3 and Sunday, October 24 at 11 a.m. Come to Crossing Vineyards for Pilates and Pinot, a 45-minute Pilates class, followed by a light lunch served with a glass of wine. BYO mat and towel. Reservations required. Cost: $45 pp. Life is all about balance!
Or maybe Om… is more your style. If you’re into working out (sort of…) enjoy Yoga and Mimosas on selected Sundays in September, October and November from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Relax and find your inner calm with a 45-minute yoga session overlooking the vineyard, followed by a continental breakfast plate and mimosa. Top off the experience with a wine tasting led by one of Crossing’s knowledgeable presenters. Includes a logo glass to keep! Cost: $50 pp.
An alternative for people with busy Saturday/Sunday schedules is Crossing’s Thursday After Hours. McAvoy’s Bar at Crossing Vineyards will be open every Thursday evening this fall until 9pm offering unique classes and events.
Are you a DIY-er? Then try your hand at creating a trio of display signs to add some festive fall décor to your home. Chalk, Talk and Wine: Oh My Gourd! will be held on Thursday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. This guided experience with the ladies from Chalk Couture includes all materials, choice of transfer designs and chalk transfers to keep. Drink specials and light bites are available for purchase from the bar. Reservations required. Cost: $30pp
Just want to relax? Then Ladies Night Out, scheduled on Thursday, November 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. is for you. Set aside your to-do list and come to Crossing for “wine o'clock” at McAvoy's. Get dressed up (or come in yoga pants!) and make time for yourself and your girlfriends to reconnect and unwined. Drink specials and light bites are available for purchase from the bar.
If what you’re really in the mood for is chilling out with a glass of wine, stop by on Saturdays this fall when Crossing will also feature live music. There’s no cover charge.
If you’re looking for a great way to spend a fall evening or weekend afternoon, visit Crossing’s website (www.crossingvineyards.com) for a complete listing of events, dates and times. You’re never too old to learn…and have fun!
Christine Carroll is a Certified Specialist of Wine. She is also a columnist for Wines and Vines Magazine in San Rafael, California, and one of the principals of Crossing Vineyards and Winery. You can contact her at: info@crossingvineyards.com