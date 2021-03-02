NEWTOWN >> During these unprecedented times, older adults and families are struggling with financial hardships and health crises. The Birches at Newtown is helping its local community by collecting toiletries and other basic items to benefit the HELP Center.
Through Tuesday, March 16 the public is encouraged to drop off donations at The Birches, 70 Durham Road, in Newtown. Items must be new and unopened. Donations accepted include: lotions, deodorants, body soaps, shampoos and conditioners, toothbrushes and toothpastes, mouthwashes, paper products (i.e. towels and napkins), hand sanitizers, wipes, feminine hygiene products and cleaners (i.e. soaps and detergents).
The HELP Center — located in Bristol — is a Healthy Eating and Living Partnership and collaboration between United Way of Bucks County, Bucks County Opportunity Council, and St. Mary Medical Center, with generous support from Penn Community Bank. Through the HELP Center, BCOC supports replenishment of local food pantries and facilitates distribution of their emergency food and home delivery programs. The center also supports St. Mary’s emergency food programs. To learn more, visit www.bcoc.org/join-us/h-e-l-p-center.
The Birches, Newtown, offers Personal Care and Memory Care in a unique retirement community. Residences are available on an affordable month-to-month lease with no buy-in fees. Resident services include meals, housekeeping, medication management, social events and transportation. For more information about The Birches, call 215-497-7400 or visit www.thebirchesatnewtown.com.