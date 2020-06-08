NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> As the weather warms up and special occasions continue to be celebrated everywhere at home around Bucks County, Solstice has added some specialty items to its delivery and takeout menu to help make lasting memories and bring joy to friends and loved ones during these times.
As high school and college graduations roll on, Solstice has found a way to send some love to a deserving grad from afar.
Solstice’s new Cookie-Grams are the sweetest way to make a new graduate (or anyone!) in your life feel extra special. Simply have their address handy and order online with 24 hours’ notice, and a dozen freshly-baked Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Jelly and Snickerdoodle ($9) cookies will be delivered to their door with a personalized note from you. Perfect for any occasion!
Additionally, Solstice’s Grill at Home Kits including two steaks and prepared sides ready to reheat, make for an ideal weekend BBQ or Father’s Day dinner at home. The Porterhouse Grilling Kit ($65), Filet & NY Strip Grilling Kit ($45), NY Strip Grilling Kit ($50) come with two premium cut steaks, sides of butter-poached heirloom potatoes and sautéed spinach & kale for two, with fresh herbs and garlic butter.
Solstice’s Bucks County Father and Son owners, Terry and Rick Darby, are looking forward to celebrating their first Father’s Day together as business partners. Opening a restaurant just as COVID-19 hit was an unexpected turn of events but it’s made their family and desire to see their restaurant succeed stronger than ever.