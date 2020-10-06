The Inn at Montchanin Village in Montchanin, Delaware, will provide the setting for the October 10 wedding of Shannon Meredith McHenry of Yardley and Pierre Samuel du Pont VI of Reading, Mass.
The bride-to-be will be given in marriage by her parents, Seth M. McHenry and Nancy M. McHenry of Yardley. She is the granddaughter and step-granddaughter of M. Randolph McHenry and Sheri Nickell McHenry of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; the granddaughter of the late Margaret Marshall McHenry Sandles of Newport Beach, California; and the granddaughter of and Mr. and Mrs. Louis Wiegand Jr. of Yardley.
Her finance is the son of Pierre S. du Pont V and Jenny Young du Pont of Tarrytown, New York, and the grandson of Governor and Mrs. Pierre S. du Pont IV of Rockland, Delaware, and the late Llewellyn Powers Young and the late Jean Johnson Young of Dobbs Ferry, New York.
Serving as the groom’s best man will be Nicholas Randolph Powers du Pont. Matron of honor will be Corinna Gould.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills and Tufts University in Medford, Mass. , with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and child development. She works for Brainshark, Inc., in Cambridge, Mass., as an enterprise account manager.
Her finance is a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire, and Tufts University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and mathematics. He works for Brainshark, Inc., in Cambridge, Mass., as a data strategist.