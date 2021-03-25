MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Woods Services in Langhorne invites runners, walkers and rollers of all abilities to participate in the 2021 Virtual Run for Woods 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run presented by Faulkner-Ciocca Dealerships.
A live broadcast stream at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 will kick off the festivities and can be viewed at www.runforwoods.org. The event supports Woods Services programs that benefit individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injury.
This is the second year the annual Run for Woods will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s event raised more than $147,000 from participants and sponsors, and helped fund technology to assist virtual learning and therapeutics, as well as additions to the Woods campus to enhance recreational activities that provided fresh air and exercise while observing pandemic safety protocols.
This year Woods Services aims to raise $200,000, and with the generous support from sponsors and race fundraising teams, is over halfway to its goal.
“We are grateful to the running community, our sponsors and Bucks County neighbors, and our Woods families and friends for their support of our 7th annual Run for Woods,” said Tine Hansen-Turton, president and CEO of Woods Services. “Their participation assists us in providing exceptional educational, vocational and recreational opportunities that enrich lives and increase independence, as well as raise awareness for Woods Services’ continuum of care, which focuses on integrated healthcare, prevention, wellness, education, behavioral health, social services and housing.”
Interested Run for Woods participants can register at www.runforwoods.org. A $25 fee includes an official race t-shirt, which will be mailed in advance of the event for those who sign up by March 31. Participants, community members and businesses are also invited to underwrite participation for a Woods resident and his/her support staff member with a donation of $90. They are encouraged to share photos and videos with the Woods community and family and friends using #R4W on social media.
Along with presenting sponsor Faulkner-Ciocca Dealerships, the 2021 virtual Run for Woods is sponsored by Homestead Smart Health Plans; Johnson, Kendall & Johnson; Parx Casino; Conner Strong & Buckelew; Ethos Group; Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller; Allies, Inc.; Barry & Michelle Sharer; Colours Inc.; the First National Bank of Newtown; The Kimmelman Family; Bayada; Boyle; cars.com; Crown Brand-Building Packaging; Fenningham, Dempster & Coval LLP; GM, Ridge Policy Group; Rob’s; Roscommon International; and Top to Bottom Home Improvements.
Woods Services is a nonprofit, multi-service population health management and advocacy organization that, along with five affiliate organizations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, provides innovative, comprehensive, and integrated health, education, housing, workforce, behavioral health, and case management services to more than 22,000 children and adults in the intellectual and developmental disability, behavioral, child welfare, and brain trauma public health sectors who have complex and intensive medical and behavioral healthcare needs. Founded in 1913 by Philadelphia schoolteacher Mollie Woods with two simple goals – to advance quality of life and standard of care for individuals with disabilities – Woods Services continues its mission today by helping children and adults with disabilities or challenges to achieve their highest potential. Among the ways Woods does this is through its population health management strategy, which includes the integration of primary and specialty medical care with behavioral health in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information, visit woods.org.