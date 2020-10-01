MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Despite the challenges created by the shutdowns and social distancing required due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Shady Brook hosted a Virtual Charity Walk over a five-week period in July and August which also served to help celebrate its 14 years of service; helping its neighbors, numerous charitable organizations, vital causes, veterans’ groups and others.
Thanks to the generosity of the many people who participated in its Virtual Charity Walk the Club has been able to present a check in the amount of $3,387 to A Woman’s Place, the only domestic violence community benefit organization in Bucks County, Pennsylvania; providing a full range of programs and services to protect and support individuals experiencing domestic abuse and their children.
Additional donations also enabled the Club to donate $2,084.25 to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, whose mission is to find treatments and cures for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families, serve as the voice for all blood cancer patients and work to ensure access to treatments for them.
The mission of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society holds particular significance and remains important on a very personal level to our Club’s Rotarians as several of our members have been stricken with a variety of blood cancers; two of whom have tragically passed away from their illnesses as have a child of two of our members. The Club’s five-year total donations to the Society now exceed $52,000.
The registration fees from the event also generated additional funds from which the Club will be supporting a number of Other Local Non-Profit Causes. During its fourteen-year history, it has donated more than $260,000, made over $75,000 of in-kind contributions and provided in excess of 12,000 volunteer hours to a wide variety of important causes, veterans organizations and community service projects.
For anyone who is seeking a way to help such organizations and causes and improve the lives of others, the Club is always looking for new members who value Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”.
The Rotary Club of Shady Brook, a nonprofit organization, is a local chapter of Rotary International, a non-sectarian organization that endeavors to bring together business, professional leaders as well as retirees, students and other young people to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all endeavors and pursuits, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. More information on the Rotary Club of Shady Brook and the many programs it supports is available at www.rotaryclubofshadybrook.com.