YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Flea Market is back! After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Yardley Friends Meeting looks forward to hosting its 65th Annual Flea Market on Saturday, September 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The flea market is part of the rich history of the town of Yardley. Since 1955, Yardley Friends Meeting has hosted this event which kicks off a new season for the community. Locals and those from a distance come for good finds and a fun time. We continue today with shopping the wares of many vendors, good food and good music in a beautiful outside setting. After a very successful return to the Flea Market everyone loved in 2019, we were excited to continue another great flea market last year. Like most things, Covid changed our plans. This year things are coming back to normal and with caution and safe practices we are now able host outside events. Everyone is excited to get out and enjoy! Many vendors will join us for what promises to be a great event with visitors coming from Yardley and the surrounding areas in Bucks County and Mercer County, NJ. The rain date for the flea market is Saturday September 18.
Ascension goes 'Back to Church'
UPPER MAKEFIELD >> All are welcome to a free interfaith "back to church" picnic at Ascension Lutheran Church on Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be a chance to make new and renew old friendships. The church provides hot dogs, hamburgers and buns. Bring an appetizer, side or dessert to share. The rain date is Sept. 26. Ascension Lutheran Church is located at 900 Washington Crossing Road, Newtown 18940. For information, call 215-497-0447 or email OFFICEALC900@GMAIL.COM. For more information about the church, visit www.ascensionlutheranchurch.org.
God's Love announces Fall Festival
NEWTOWN >> On Saturday, September 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., the Lutheran Church of God’s Love at 791 Newtown-Yardley Road, Newtown, will host a Fall Festival event in celebration of the congregation’s 50th anniversary. The event will feature live music by the Joe Plush band, food truck fare from Sweet Lucy’s, Dos Hermanos and Kona Ice, an inflatable slide, pumpkin painting, a balloon artist, and lawn games, all on the front lawn of the church. Information about the vibrant ministries of the congregation and preschool will be available along with tours of the facility. And the church’s beautiful prayer garden and meditation labyrinth will be open for personalized prayer and reflection. Admission and activities are free; food is available for discounted purchase. The congregation of God’s Love warmly welcomes the community to this celebratory event. Festival organizers note: “We know that many people are seeking something right now – and whether it is a welcoming faith community, personal connections in the neighborhood, or just something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon – God’s Love has something to offer.” For more information about Lutheran Church of God’s Love and the Fall Festival, please visit godslovenewtown.org or Facebook.com/GodsLoveNewtown.