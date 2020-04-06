PINEVILLE >> The historic Bucks County Pineville Tavern restaurant is offering a traditional Easter feast featuring local honey roasted ham or roasted turkey with an assortment of side dishes and a choice of three desserts.
The family feast feeds 6-8 people. It’s available now for preorder and customers can choose to pick up or have the meals delivered on Saturday or Sunday. All meals are sold cold and include instructions for reheating. The meals are $135.
In addition, “Make it Italian” items are sold a la carte.
Opened in 1742, The Pineville Tavern is located at 1089 Durham Road in Pineville, PA. Learn more by visiting http://www.PinevilleTavern.com. For information, call 215.598.3890.