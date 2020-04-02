PHILADELPHIA >> Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem and the Passion of the Lord is proclaimed as Christians around the globe mark the beginning of the holiest week of the year.
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will be the principal celebrant and homilist. This Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocesan website http://archphila.org and Archbishop Pérez’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez/.
Liturgical music will be provided by the Cathedral Parish Liturgical musicians while keeping with social distancing requirements. Distribution of blessed palm will be reserved for a later date.
There will be no public access to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during this Mass in keeping with the commitment of the Archdiocese to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHRISM MASS (Monday, April 6, 2020 at 7 p.m.)
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will celebrate the Chrism Mass in a private manner at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
During this Mass, Archbishop Pérez will bless the Oil of Catechumens as well as the Oil of the Sick and consecrate the Oil of Chrism. These Holy Oils will be used at parishes throughout the Archdiocese during the coming year in the celebration of the Sacraments. Until these Holy Oils can be safely distributed within the Archdiocese, parishes and institutions are to continue the use of the old oils into Easter Time. Liturgical Music will be provided by the Cathedral Parish Liturgical musicians while keeping with social distancing requirements.
There will be no public access to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during this Mass in keeping with the commitment of the Archdiocese to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chrism Mass will be streamed live at http://archphila.org as well as on Archbishop Pérez’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez.
SCHEDULE FOR THE SACRED PASCHAL TRIDUUM (April 9 to April 12, 2020)
N.B. There will be no public access to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during the Sacred Paschal Triduum in keeping with the commitment of the Archdiocese to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOLY THURSDAY MASS OF THE LORD’S SUPPER (April 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will be the principal celebrant and homilist. This Mass commemorates the Last Supper, during which Christ instituted the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist, the Sacrament of Holy Orders, and gave us His commandment to love one another. The washing of feet, which is always optional, will not be performed during this celebration. Liturgical Music will be provided by the Cathedral Parish Liturgical musicians while keeping with social distancing requirements. This Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocese website http://archphila.org as well as on Archbishop Pérez's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez.
GOOD FRIDAY CELEBRATION OF THE PASSION OF THE LORD (April 10, 2020 at 3 p.m.)
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will preside and preach at this celebration of the Passion of the Lord, commemorating the Holy Passion and Death of Jesus Christ. Liturgical music will be provided by the Cathedral Parish Liturgical musicians while keeping with social distancing requirements. This liturgy will be streamed live on the Archdiocese website http://archphila.org as well as on Archbishop Pérez’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez.
EASTER VIGIL IN THE HOLY NIGHT, HOLY SATURDAY (April 11, 2020 at 8 p.m.)
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the Easter Vigil Mass celebrating the Resurrection of the Lord. Liturgical music will be provided by the Cathedral Parish Liturgical musicians while keeping with social distancing requirements. This Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocese website http://archphila.org as well as on Archbishop Pérez’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez.
After a reflective and intense period of prayer during Lent, the Elect (unbaptized candidates) and Candidates (those who have been baptized in other faiths or baptized Roman Catholic) will receive permission from Archbishop Pérez for the full Sacraments of Christian Initiation of adults—Baptism, Confirmation, and the Eucharist to take place at a time when it is permitted to gather publicly. In 2020, close to 450 new Catholics will be welcomed into the Church.
MASS SCHEDULE FOR EASTER SUNDAY OF THE RESURRECTION OF THE LORD (April 12, 2020 at 11 a.m.)
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will be the celebrant and homilist at this Mass of Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord. Liturgical music will be provided by the Cathedral Parish Liturgical musicians while keeping with social distancing requirements.
This Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocese website http://archphila.org as well as on Archdiocese Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez/ and www.facebook.com/ArchPhila/