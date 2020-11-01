Photographer Jeff Goldberg captured this spectacular photo of the Hunter's Blue Moon high in the sky above Lower Makefield on Saturday.
The Blue Moon on Oct. 31, 2020 was the first full moon on Halloween in 76 years visible here in Bucks County.
While the moon doesn't actually appear blue, the second full moon in one month is called a blue moon, which happens every two and a half to three years, or "once in a blue moon."
According to information from NASA Earth and the Old Farmer's Almanac, the last time a full moon fell on Halloween in North America was in 1944, when World War II was raging in Europe.
According to social media, there were no reports of howling wolves, but plenty of photographers were out capturing the sight, which won't be visible again on Halloween until 2039, 2058, 2077 and 2096.
The Hunter's Moon is the full Moon after the Harvest Moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, with the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this was the time to hunt. Since the harvesters had reaped the fields, hunters could easily see the animals that have come out to glean (and the foxes that have come out to prey on them).