PHILADELPHIA >> After an incredibly tough competition, the North Voice choir from Council Rock High School North in Newtown has captured the B101.1 9-12th Grade 2020 Christmas Choir Competition.
The choir wowed B101.1 listeners with its performance of "The First Noel" under the direction of Ryan Carlin, Director of Choirs for Council Rock North.
The North Voice will be taking home the first place prize of $5,000 to benefit their school's music program and their song will be played on Philly's B101.1 throughout the holiday season.
In addition, the South Vocal Ensemble from Council Rock High School South in Northampton Township captured second place in the competition with its performance of "Let It Snow" under the direction of Corey Axler.
The South Vocal Ensemble will be taking home the 2nd place prize of $2000 for its music program.
The 9-12th grade B101.1 Christmas Choir Competition is sponsored by Holy Family University.