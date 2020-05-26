NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street, is closed due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, activities continue on Zoom every Sunday with robust participation.
This Sunday, May 31 at 9:45 a.m. Bernard "Bernie" Flynn, the new CEO of Mercer Street Friends (MSF) in Trenton, NJ will present via Zoom an update on “Mercer Street Friends – A Foundation of Service – A Future of Service.”
From 10:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., there will be a Zoom sharing with the children of the Quaker Meeting reviewing their activities and experiences during the preceding week.
Zoom Meeting for Worship in the manner of Friends will follow at 11 a.m.
Bernie Flynn previously served as President and CEO of NJM Insurance Company, Chairman of the Board of NJM Bank FSB, and as a New Jersey Deputy Attorney General.
Mercer Street Friends, founded by Quakers over 60 years ago, is one of the largest social service agencies in Trenton. During the current pandemic MSF has been on the frontlines. On Friday May 15, for example, their volunteers and staff distributed 2,170 weekend emergency food bags to individuals and families in Trenton and Mercer County.
Annually the MFS Food Bank channels 2.7 million pounds of food to over 60,000 individuals and families through a network of 80 local food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, meal sites, schools, senior and disabled programs, and low-income housing sites.
Other programs of Mercer Street Friends addressing hunger and poverty in Mercer County include Impact Centers, Early Childhood Education, Community Schools, and Parent and Family Empowerment.
Bernard Flynn has served on the Board of Directors of many non-profits, including: Greater Trenton (Co-Chair), Choose New Jersey (Chair), Public Media NJ, Inc., New Jersey Network (NJN) Foundation, Junior Achievement, Rutgers Business School's Institute for Ethical Leadership, and CEOs Against Cancer.
Bernie Flynn graduated from Rutgers University School of Law in 1986 after obtaining his B.S. from Fordham University in 1982. Flynn and his wife, Ann, live in Delran, NJ. They have two children.
Newtown Friends Meeting (http://newtownfriendsmeeting.org), in ordinary times is open to the public, with First Day School classes for children and adults every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m.