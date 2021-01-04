NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street, is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, activities continue on Zoom every Sunday with robust participation.
On January 10, the Newtown Quaker Meeting adult class will have a Zoom session with Norma Kaplis, at 9:45 a.m. Sunday on: “Deepening the Silence Together in Meeting for Worship."
From 10:45 to 11 a.m., there will be a Zoom sharing with the children of the Quaker Meeting reviewing their activities and experiences during the preceding week.
Zoom Meeting for Worship in the manner of Friends will follow at 11 a.m.
The presentation at 9:45 a.m. followed by small discussion groups will be led by Norma Kaplis, retired dentist and member of Newtown Friends Meeting.
Kaplis says, “Silence is the heart and soul of Quaker Meeting for Worship. Vocal ministry comes without advance preparation or the need for a trained minister. On January 10th, we will share suggestions for deepening our silence together in Worship. I will call upon my own experiences as a Friend for over 40 years, as well as what I have learned about practices from other faith traditions that value silence in worship.”
Norma has been a Quaker since 1979. She is also is a member of Tzedek v’Shalom and Kol Emet synagogues, the Buddhist Sangha of Bucks County, Threshold Society, and the
Sufi Order of the West (Innayati Order). She said, “I have had a 45-year-gradually- unfolding commitment to an Inter-spiritual Life.”
Norma is a retired dentist who practiced General and Public Health Dentistry in Doylestown, Warrington, Philadelphia, and Yardley from 1979 to 2013. She also taught Community and Public Health Dentistry at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine from 1979 to 1993.
Newtown Friends Meeting, in ordinary times is open to the public, with Sunday School classes for children and adults every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m. For additional information, visit www.newtownfriendsmeeting.org