NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Dr. James E. McClellan III, professor emeritus and author, will speak via Zoom on “Science and Religion” to the Newtown Quaker Meeting adult class at 9:45 a.m. on First Day (Sunday), December 13.
A Texas native, James E. McClellan III graduated from Columbia College, Columbia University. He went on to take a Ph.D. in the history and philosophy of science from Princeton University. He then taught at Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ) for 40 years before retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2016.
McClellan co-authored a popular textbook, Science & Technology in World History, now in its third edition. Widely published otherwise, his research has centered on French science, French scientific institutions, and science and overseas expansion in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.
His latest book, Old Regime France and Its Jetons: Pointillist History and Numismatics was published by the American Numismatic Society earlier in 2020.
For years Professor McClellan has also maintained a lively side interest in Creationist Science. He is a member of Yardley Friends Meeting.
Newtown Friends Meeting, co-founded by "Peaceable Kingdom" painter and Quaker minister, Edward Hicks, in 1815, is currently closed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Ordinarily it is open to the public for regular meetings and events at the historic Meetinghouse at 219 Court Street in Newtown on First Days (Sundays) with education classes for all ages beginning at 9:45 a.m. and Meeting for Worship at 11 a.m. Childcare is provided.
For more information, visit www.newtownfriendsmeeting.org.