NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Community activists and members of Newtown Quaker Meeting, Nancy Martin and Pat McBee will lead a discussion via Zoom for the adult class of Newtown Quaker Meeting at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 19 on “Why we should care about the gaps in school funding.”
Zoom Meeting for Worship in the manner of Friends will follow at 11 a.m. The public is invited for all events.
Nancy Martin and Patricia McBee will lead a discussion on gaps in education funding in Pennsylvania, why it matters even to those of us in well-funded districts, and what we can do to make a difference.
In October the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be defending itself in court in a lawsuit charging that the state government violates the Pennsylvania constitution requirement that the state must provide “for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education to serve the needs of the Commonwealth.” The lawsuit argues that schools are inadequately and inequitably funded in districts throughout Pennsylvania.
Nancy Martin began her career as a teacher in the NYC public school system. Throughout her professional life as a staff developer, administrator and adjunct professor, Nancy made every effort to provide a strong foundation for teachers and their students. She has been an advocate for all children and continues to fight for quality education with POWER Bucks. Nancy is a member of Newtown Friends Monthly Meeting and an advocate with the Friends Committee on National Legislation. She lives in Newtown, PA with her family.
Patricia McBee is a retired nonprofit administrator and a teacher and writer on Quaker spirituality.
Both presenters represent Newtown Quaker Meeting on the Education Justice Team of POWER Interfaith in Bucks County.
Newtown Friends Meeting, co-founded in 1815 by Quaker minister and artist, Edward Hicks, is open to the public, with Sunday School classes via Zoom for children and adults at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit www.newtownfriendsmeeting.org)