NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The adult class of Newtown Quaker Meeting will hear Nasser Otmani’s remarkable story about “Coming to America” via Zoom at 9:45 a.m. on First Day (Sunday), April 18.
Originally from the Central African Republic, Nasser Otmani now lives in Newtown Borough with his host family, Newtown Quaker Meeting members Stuart and Alisa Myles.
Nasser left his country at the age of ten under difficult circumstances. His mother died after he left, making him an orphan. Nasser speaks French and Puel. His “adventures,” as he calls them took him to Cameroon and through several countries and spending three years in Morocco awaiting asylum before coming to the US and joining the Myles family in 2018 .
Stuart and Alisa Myles said, “We decided to become foster parents for unaccompanied refugee minors in 2017 because we wanted to contribute something positive. We went through training and didn’t really know what to expect. Nasser came to us through the Bethany agency and quickly became our son. We feel very fortunate to include such a fine young man in our family. His story and positive outlook on life is one of triumph and inspiration.”
Nasser is currently a high school student at Council Rock North and a competitive soccer player on the Princeton FC Boca team. He is a devout Muslim, attends the Zubaida Mosque, and enjoys cooking African food.
Newtown Friends Meeting, co-founded by "Peaceable Kingdom" painter and Quaker minister, Edward Hicks, in 1815, is currently open only for virtual sessions. Regular First Day Education classes (Sunday School) for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m. and Meeting for Worship begins at 11 a.m. – all on Zoom.