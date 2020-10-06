NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Newtown Friends Meeting sent greetings and love to people throughout the world on October 4 in celebration of World Quaker Day as they gathered virtually via Zoom for worship in Newtown.
There are approximately 400,000 Quakers worldwide in North, Central and South America, Europe, the UK, East Europe, Russia, Africa, Southeast Asia, The Far East, Australia and new New Zealand.
The goal of World Quaker Day is for Quaker Meetings and organizations around the world to share something about Quakers with the public -- a talk of "Why I am a Quaker," or "My Spiritual Journey" by a member, the founding of their Quaker Meeting, or maybe "Things about Quakers You Didn't Know." During Covid-19, the events are of necessity virtual and online.
Or talks are about well-known Quakers like John Woolman, Judi Dench, William Penn, Lucretia Mott, Alice Paul, John Greenleaf Whittier, the Barclays of Barclays Bank, Joan Baez, Susan B. Anthony, the Cadburys of Cadbury Chocolates, the Clarks of Clark's shoes, Bethlehem Steel founder Joseph Wharton for whom the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania is named, Johns Hopkins, Ezra Cornell of Cornell university, or Bonnie Raitt.
Other talks sometimes focus on people raised as Quakers like James Michener, Daniel Boone, James Dean, and Philadelphian Samuel Nicholas, "The Fighting Quaker" and founder of the Marine Corps during the Revolutionary War.
Sometimes, the public is just invited in for a cup of coffee and an open house.
Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse is currently closed for all events due to the coronavirus pandemic but activities of the Meeting and the Meeting’s 340 members continue online and outdoors (such as the biweekly vigils on Newtown’s State Street in support of racial justice). When the Meetinghouse at 219 Court Street, Newtown, does re-open, all events will continue to be open to the public as usual.