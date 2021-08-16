NEWTOWN >> Two antique fire engines owned by the Newtown Fire Association and its members took honors over the weekend at the 40th Annual Fire Apparatus Show and Muster hosted by the Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade in Millville, New Jersey.
At the event, held on Sunday, August 15 at the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, Bob Adams Sr. won first place with his 1955 Ward Lafrance pumper, which he privately owns, and Will Fabian took second place with Newtown’s 1965 Ward Lafrance Rescue, which is still owned by the company.
Adams and Fabian were also joined at the event by life member Jerry Adams.
The Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade (GAFB) was organized in 1982 as a South Jersey Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America.