MORRISVILLE >> Denny Lanctot, the present of the Morrisville-Yardley Area Rotary Club, respecting the pandemic guidelines, sent a check for $5,000 to Mawa Lewis, Senior Class President, and to School Superintendent Jason Harris for the “a seed for all” fund that will benefit the graduating seniors of the Class of 2020.
The “seed for all” fund, administered through the Morrisville Opportunities and Education Fund (MOEF), lets every graduating senior obtain an equal share of the fund by enrolling in college or advanced trades training.
With the Rotary contribution, the fund totaled just over $15,000 as of May 14.
Mawa started the fund so that every graduate could have “seed money” for college or trades training after high school. Her primary concern is to provide an incentive for those in her class who otherwise might not believe they can continue with their education and training.
Mawa currently is seeking additional funds through GoFundMe.com/f/a-seed-for-all.