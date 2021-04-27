RICHBORO >> The new officers of the Marine Corps League Patriot Detachment 1230 were installed April 21 by District 2 Vice Commandant Gene Irvin, who was assisted by Sgt. At Arms Sue Irvin. Shown in the group photo are, from left, Senior Vice Commandant Mike Clark, Junior Vice Commandant John Koutsouros, Adjutant Mike Lecker, Commandant Neil Clark, Sr., Paymaster Pete Palestina, Chaplain William O’Hara, Sergeant at Arms Gus Cales and Trustee John Heenan. Standing in front are District 2 Vice Commandant Gene Irvin and his wife Sue who conducted the swearing-in.
RICHBORO
MCL Patriot Detachment installs new officers
Marine Corps League Patriot Detachment installs new officers
