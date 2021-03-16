NEWTOWN >> On Friday, March 26 the Lutheran Church of God’s Love in Newtown will be offering an outdoor meditative experience titled “Pandemic Hope: Stations of the Cross” featuring the devotional artwork of Philadelphia resident Mary Button.
A guided meditation through eight stations will be led every fifteen minutes from 3 to 4 p.m. by Pastor Dan Whitener and Vicar Brandi Hebert. The artwork will remain on display until sundown for private meditation. Maps of the stations and devotional pamphlets will be available for individual use.
Mary Button is a nationally recognized artist whose liturgical and devotional art has been featured through the Presbyterian Association of Musicians, the Fellowship of United Methodists in Music and Worship Arts, the National Council of Churches, and Ecumenical Women at the United Nations. She is an artist, educator and organizer whose work “explores the intersection of justice and Christian spirituality”.
Button’s Pandemic Hope Stations of the Cross series connects the injustices revealed by the COVID-19 global pandemic with the Passion of Jesus Christ. The arts installation lifts up the hope and resiliency of relationships and community through the pain and trauma of the past twelve months. Each station is paired with a prayer and prompt for reflection and features words from Emily Dickinson’s poem, “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers”.
The congregation of God’s Love warmly welcomes the community to visit this Stations of the Cross art installation for guided or private meditation. Vicar Brandi Hebert, coordinator of the display, comments “As we collectively process the one-year anniversary of the pandemic’s onset, it is our prayer that this Lenten experience will instill a sense of hope and healing in our community.”
For more information on Mary Button’s artwork, please visit marybutton.com. For more information on upcoming worship and educational opportunities at God’s Love, please visit godslovenewtown.org or Facebook.com/GodsLoveNewtown.