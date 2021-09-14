NEWTOWN >> The Lutheran Church of God’s Love at 791 Newtown-Yardley Road, Newtown, will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. in celebration of the congregation’s 50th anniversary.
The event will feature live music by the Joe Plush band, food truck fare from Sweet Lucy’s, Dos Hermanos and Kona Ice, an inflatable slide, pumpkin painting, a balloon artist, and lawn games, all on the front lawn of the church.
Information about the vibrant ministries of the congregation and preschool will be available along with tours of the facility. And the church’s beautiful prayer garden and meditation labyrinth will be open for personalized prayer and reflection.
Admission and activities are free and food will be available for discounted purchase.
The congregation of God’s Love warmly welcomes the community to this celebratory event.
“We know that many people are seeking something right now – and whether it is a welcoming faith community, personal connections in the neighborhood, or just something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon – God’s Love has something to offer," said organizers.
For more information about Lutheran Church of God’s Love and the Fall Festival, visit godslovenewtown.org or Facebook.com/GodsLoveNewtown.