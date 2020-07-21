LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> The Langhorne Council for the Arts invites Langhorne Borough residents of all ages to participate in a Sidewalk Chalk Walk, to be held on August 8 (rain date August 9).
Participants will decorate their sidewalk or driveway in the morning, then everyone will be encouraged to walk around town to see the artwork in the afternoon.
LCA will supply interested residents with one pack of sidewalk chalk per household, which can be picked up at Borough Hall Monday through Thursday, August 3-6, from 9 AM to 1 PM, while supplies last. Participants can certainly supplement with their own sidewalk chalk and pastels.
Sidewalk space can be arranged for those who don’t have a sidewalk or driveway.
Participants are expected to comply with CDC and state public health guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. For more information and to indicate that you want to participate, email LanghorneArtsEvents@gmail.com.