LAMBERTVILLE, NJ >> A Virtual Choral Evensong for the Second Sunday in Lent will be presented remotely via Zoom by Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Lambertville, New Jersey, on Sunday, March 7 beginning at 4 p.m.
There will be a 30 minute concert consisting of a number of virtual recordings made by the choir over the past few months of the global pandemic.
The service is presented live, and will offer real-time interactions among those attending and serving, whereas Service music and anthems sung and played by Saint Andrew’s Virtual Choir and Orchestra will be presented in videos, recorded prior to the service on individual devices and then carefully pieced together.
Music will include portions of the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré, a Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by the Elizabethan composer William Byrd, and other works by Mark Wilber Stewart and Michael T. Kevane.
The choir and orchestra are under the direction of Michael T. Kevane, the church’s organist and choirmaster.
Evensong services at Saint Andrew’s are modelled on those presented at major Anglican English churches, such as Westminster Abbey and Saint Paul’s in London, and Kings College Chapel, Cambridge. All are welcome to attend. The link to the service may be found on the church website.
For information, visit www.standrewslambertville.org or call 609-397-2425.