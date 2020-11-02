Kiwanis

Photo by Jack Erickson

YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Mark Bleam, outdoing president, left, congratulates newly-elected officers of the Kiwanis Club of Washington Crossing-Yardley. From left are President Tom O'Mara, Vice President Fred Duffner and Secretary Mitchell Telsey. Treasurer John Doyle is not pictured. The ceremony was held at the Yardley Country Club where meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of each month. The club sponsors many programs for the benefit of children and welcomes anyone to join and particpate.

