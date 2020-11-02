YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Mark Bleam, outdoing president, left, congratulates newly-elected officers of the Kiwanis Club of Washington Crossing-Yardley. From left are President Tom O'Mara, Vice President Fred Duffner and Secretary Mitchell Telsey. Treasurer John Doyle is not pictured. The ceremony was held at the Yardley Country Club where meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of each month. The club sponsors many programs for the benefit of children and welcomes anyone to join and particpate.
Kiwanis Club of Washington Crossing-Yardley installs new officers
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump vs. Biden: Hatboro bakery sells cookies ahead of 2020 general election
- Grassroots Biden/Harris rally scheduled for Sunday in Doylestown
- Yardley Borough Police make two DUI arrests
- OCT. 24 BUCKS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases jump 45 percent; hospitalizations, positivity rate still low
- Patriots4Trump to converge on Washington Crossing for pre-Election Day rally
- NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP POLICE REPORT: Residents fall victim to fraud; police investigate trespassing complaint; another political sign stolen
- Man grabs money from cash register, flees Bristol Borough pizza restaurant
- UPDATE: Police seek public's assistance in fatal shooting at Bucks County park
- Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issues statement on unrest in Philadelphia
- Doylestown Health offers drive-thru rapid testing for COVID and flu
Images
Videos
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3