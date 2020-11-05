NEWTOWN >> Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill), which operates a restaurant locally in the Village of Newtown, will be celebrating the Thanksgiving season by partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in the US.
Iron Hill’s Thanksgiving charitable promotion continues from now until just before Thanksgiving on November 26.
This year, Iron Hill will be offering a no-fuss, traditional Thanksgiving meal to-go for $50. The pre-cooked meal bundles will serve four and include oven roasted turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, buttery Yukon smashed potatoes, and fresh green beans with bacon and grilled onions.
Guests who purchase a Thanksgiving dinner before Nov. 18 will be given the option to purchase a pie for the reduced price of $5. Iron Hill will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry for every to-go Thanksgiving meal sold through Nov. 25 to ensure every child gets the nutritious food they need, every day.
“At Iron Hill, we have been passionate about ending hunger among children”, said Iron Hill CEO Kim Boerema. “No Kid Hungry as a partner was a no brainer for us, especially once we learned that every $1 donated can provide up to 10 meals to children.* In this uncertain time, it was crucial to us that we find a way to help those who need it during the holiday season, and we are thrilled to partner with a cause that aligns so well with our beliefs and values.”
Orders are now being taken with guests being able to secure their Thanksgiving Meal Kit for pickup on Wednesday, November 25 by calling any Iron Hill location. Guests are encouraged to call their order in prior to Saturday, November 21 to guarantee availability.