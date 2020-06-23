Childhood dreams really do come true!
Amanda May Page always dreamt of opening her own dance studio. She is a natural born performer, instructor, and choreographer who has dedicated her life to dance and this “made for the stage” and “dynamite performer” along with her two most amazingly talented and experienced instructors are now passionately guiding each student dancer in Amanda’s very own Amanda Page Dance Company.
APDC is not only an exceptional dance studio, but it's customer focused with a warm, inviting family atmosphere, a safe and functional space for student dancers to be themselves and to find their passions.
A dance studio is a dancer’s second home.
Amanda Page Dance Company in Yardley was voted WINNER! 2020 Kids: Dance Studio in a recent popular vote contest, out of 40 nominees.
Amanda maintains a quite strict “good juju only” policy at her studio and she lives by that positivity every day. Her mission is to provide the highest level of dance instruction in a positive environment to every student she serves.
She thrives on passing this passion and technique onto her students, helping them grow so very much, both as a dancer and as a person.
"Behind every dancer who believes in him/herself is a dance teacher who believed in them first."
Amanda is well aware that there is so much competition and rivalry in the dance world. She diligently helps each dancer achieve his/her highest potential while having as much fun as possible. She teaches them to come together and have faith in their ambitions, while fostering camaraderie.
She obviously enjoys teaching just as much as dancing herself which is quite apparent when one witnesses Amanda dancing with her whole heart and her whole soul.
She aspires to train young people with a gift and a desire to dance, nurturing and refining them into talented and inspirational performers.
“They are all so supportive, and my incredible APDC students kill my choreography on stage!”
Her studio is equipped with wood sprung floors or “floating floors” that are resilient and absorbent, most efficient for all aspiring dancers who wish to maintain a safe and extensive dance career.
Each student’s safety always comes first.
Amanda is CPR, First Aid, and AED certified.
“It is through the art of dance we will instill in our students self-confidence, a strong work ethic, creativity, teamwork, respect, and determination to succeed in the studio, on stage, and in life.”
Amanda was born in Alaska to Army National Guard First Sgt. Lee Damon Page and Pediatric RN Michelle Lea Page. Her older brother, Sgt. Damon Ryan Page is enlisted in the National Guard.
Amanda grew up dancing. She started at the age of six with ballet, jazz, and tap, “I took to all of them!” And she is still dancing.
She began attending classes taught by her maternal cousin, Joyce Collison at the Turning Pointe Performing Arts Academy. When that studio closed, she continued training at the former Toni Schwartz Studio of Dance and then at the Release Dance Academy, progressing to Dance Teacher/Choreographer at CaRu Entertainment, where she competed throughout her freshman year in college. She also participated in grade school gymnastics and cheerleading at Immaculate Conception and continued up until her Conwell-Egan HS years.
While at Rider, she trained at the Princeton Ballet School at least 4 days a week, close to 20 hours.
“Ballet is the foundation for dance.”
Amanda graduated cum laude from Rider University in spring 2017 with a degree in Dance Performance and a minor in Arts Administration.
She has earned multiple first place overall awards including Regional Ms. Headliner, first place national soloist at Encore Dance Competition, and the Overall Excellence Award at Headliners National Finals. She is nothing if not truly ambitious. Amanda also appeared as a dance extra in the movie “Carver” and she coached the Jr. Trenton Thunder Dance Team. She even auditioned and was offered a job in the 4’11 and under Disney World actors as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Tinker Bell.
She refused the offer because of her sincere love for teaching dance.
Amanda worked at several different studios and she realized it was time to open her own. Her goal had always been to open her own.
In September 2017, she accepted the position as Fine Arts Dance teacher for the elective dance class at Villa Joseph Marie High School in Bucks County. She also shared her high energy, strong, innovative athleticism for their “Best of Broadway” musical, incorporating all styles and inspiration into all of the pieces. The highly charged, dynamic and remarkably engaging dance sequences of VJM’s “Footloose” was choreographed by this most enthusiastic instructor. She breathes life and enthusiasm into her work that brings out the best in each of her students, as dancers and as young people, both on the stage and in life.
This Saturday's child works hard for her living. Her unstoppable, unconventional, straightforward and enthusiastic talent is all encompassing and she stays as involved as possible in every VJM venture. Amanda assists with Talent Show productions, was involved in the Mini-THON, supporting Four Diamonds FTK® - For The KidsTM, and she even choreographed the “Get-up Challenge” routine for the teachers and staff.
Dream realized.
Her Amanda Page Dance Company opened last June 29th offering hip hop, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, classical ballet, and tap classes. The Grand Opening was Friday, July 19, 2019. This date will always remain very special. Amanda and her then boyfriend, Michael P. Horvath became engaged. He surprise proposed to her at her APDC studio Grand Opening.
The Studio will REOPEN Monday, this June 29th, after having only been able to provide ZOOM classes during the COVID-19 pandemic closures. Amanda is quite capable of solving any obstacle.
“I can see the stars all the way from here. Can't you see the glow on the window pane?”
[*song lyrics from one of Amanda’s favorite songs, Beyoncé’s “Love on Top”]
Her APDC classes are for ALL age groups, ranging from toddler “as soon as potty trained”, all the way to the senior tap class on Wednesday mornings from 10:30-11:00AM.
Kids are only kids once and there is no substitute for good dance education, PLUS dancing makes people of all ages happy!
Amanda is resourceful and strong. She was born with leadership talents, and she and her capable team help each student to realize and cultivate his/her gifts, making each student’s life brighter by giving each an experience in dance education and performance they will never forget.
Amanda also eagerly offers her proficient choreography services for weddings, dance teams, dance productions, and cheer teams.
Registration for the 2020-2021 seasons is open.
Summer Sessions 2020 [July 13th - August 7th].
*5% discount on sibling registrations.*
Come meet Amanda’s team and begin to dance your dream.
Define and embrace your uniqueness. Challenge yourself. Come for a FREE trial class.
Rental studio space is also available for yoga, Pilates, kickboxing, music, classes, rehearsal space, and birthday parties.
Amanda Page Dance Company is an amazing, resourceful dance studio that can become your home base as a dancer. It is the talk of the town for all the right reasons.
Mention this “Spotlight” article to receive a 50% discount on the first month’s tuition.
Amanda Page Dance Company is located at the Makefield Executive Quarters, 301 Oxford Valley Road Suite 1502, Yardley PA 19067. CONTACT: 215.808.5834, email amandapagedancecompany@gmail.com or visit www.amandapagedancecompany.com