St. Mary Imaging Richboro Reopens
RICHBORO >> St. Mary Medical Center has reopened St. Mary Imaging - Richboro. Closed in recent months as a result of the pandemic, the imaging site will offer CT, MRI and ultrasound by appointment and same-day diagnostic X-ray Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients can make an appointment for CT, MRI and ultrasound by calling 215.710.2208. Same-day diagnostic X-ray appointments also are available. All patients will be screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the facility.
COVID-19 safety measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of our patients and staff members. Such measures include: required temperature and symptom screenings for anyone entering the facility; required mask-wearing for anyone entering the facility; required physical/social distancing; colleagues must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE); and frequent and comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of equipment and frequently touched surfaces.
"We are excited to welcome our community back to St. Mary's imaging center at Richboro, where we can deliver needed diagnostic services safely. I urge anyone who has delayed care due to the pandemic to call us and allow us to help them get their health back on track," said Larry Brilliant, MD, President, St. Mary Medical Center.
In the coming weeks, St. Mary Imaging - Richboro also will resume offering mammography, with new, state-of-the-art 3D mammography equipment. "This investment will allow us to provide women in Bucks County access to the most advanced breast screening and diagnostic technology. It reflects our commitment to providing our community with the high-quality care they have come to expect from St. Mary," said Dr. Brilliant. For more information about St. Mary Medical Center, visit trinityhealthma.org.
Online native tree and shrub sale
BUCKS COUNTY >> The Penn State Master Watershed Stewards of Bucks County are holding an online native tree and shrub sale through August 31 to support their educational outreach efforts in Bucks County.
Master Watershed Steward volunteers educate residents of Bucks County about good backyard conservation practices and watershed stewardship based on Penn State University research and recommendations.
All trees and shrubs offered are native to eastern Pennsylvania. Trees include Red Maple, River Birch, Redbud, Flowering Dogwood, Persimmon, White Oak, Red Oak and more. Shrubs include Ninebark, Red Osier Dogwood, Witch Hazel, Winterberry, Northern Bayberry and more. A full list of trees and shrubs is under the “Event Information” tab by following this link: https://tinyurl.com/y5qartjs. Trees and shrubs are ordered and paid for online at the link below. The ordering deadline is Monday, August 31.
Customers will pick up their orders at a location in central Bucks County on Saturday, October 3 – a perfect time for planting. For everyone’s safety, customer pickups will be scheduled. Masks and social distancing will be required at the pickup site. Bucks County Master Watershed Steward volunteers will be on hand to load purchases into vehicles. All purchases directly support local educational outreach efforts of the Penn State Master Watershed Stewards of Bucks County. For more information, contact the Penn State Master Watershed Stewards of Bucks County at 267-483-2020 or BucksExt@psu.edu
Yoga studio closing physical location
NEWTOWN >> Yogasphere will be closing its Newtown location on Eagle Road, but will continue to offer exclusive online content. "We have no choice but to close the beloved Newtown location that has been our physical home since 2005," wrote owners Cathy and Laura in a social media posting. "The Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible to remain in this space from both a financial and community-health perspective. We look forward to what the future will allow in establishing a new location in the Newtown area, yet for now our energy and enthusiasm will be in providing the highest level of online yoga, community, and connection."
Class cards and memberships that are active, or that expired after March 15, 2020, can be used for live-streamed or pre-recorded classes. Email yogasphere108@gmail.com for details. "While we have needed a few deep breaths to pause and adjust to these unanticipated circumstances, home is where the heart is and the heart of Yogasphere is filled with love and continues to beat in the strong and joyful groove it has always held, reminding us that we have a lot more yoga to bring to the world!!"
Flu shots available at Giant Markets
Flu vaccinations are now available at all GIANT Food Markets in-store pharmacies to help families fight the flu this year. New this flu season, GIANT pharmacists will also offer drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots beginning in September.
“The GIANT Company has been focused on adapting to the way we are living now and by offering drive-up vaccinations our pharmacists can better serve our customers,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “Whether visiting a pharmacist in store or via our new drive-up vaccinations, now more than ever it’s important to get your flu shot this season.”
Beginning Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 17, select GIANT pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car. For customers who cannot be safely vaccinated from inside their vehicle or for walk-up customers, seating will be available. Social distancing measures will be in place if more than one patient is being served. Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times will be available at giantfoodstores.com/flushot or martinsfoods.com/flushot by Sept. 1.
In addition to the drive-up flu vaccinations, customers can also visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now. GIANT pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors. Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. Flu shots are administered by immunizing GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed for both the in-store and drive-up vaccinations.
To find the nearest GIANT pharmacy, visit the GIANT websites or download the free GIANT Pharmacy App.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination. While the CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu. These groups include: people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.
AOY announces Return of Art - Safely
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> After a successful - and safe - nine-week summer art camp, the AOY Art Center at Patterson Farm in Lower Makefield is gearing up for the fall with safety in mind. For a full Covid-19 policy, visit aoyartcenter.org. The fall season kicks off with a Members Showcase. Members of the public, art collectors and supporters of the Arts are invited to view original art by AOY artists. This year's show is entitled "Hope and Perseverance" and seeks to inspire visitors to see a better future through art. The exhibition can be seen in-person at the opening on Friday, Sept. 4 from 6-8 pm provided that you have reserved a space via SignUpGenius (see link on website). Only 20 persons will be allowed in the Gallery at any point. Additionally, like many art organizations, the show can also be viewed online at aoyartcenter.org as of 6 p.m. on September 4. The Gallery will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. starting September 5 and continuing through Sunday, October 4, excluding the weekend of September 11.
All art will be for sale and proceeds benefit local artists and the AOY Art Center, a non-profit local art organization. Purchased art must remain on display through the duration of the exhibition. Visitors to the exhibition agree to comply with AOY safety measures, including wearing a face covering both nose and mouth and to social distancing while in the Gallery.
Art on the Farm takes place on Sunday September 6. AOY will hold an outdoor art show and sale featuring AOY Art Center member artists and artisans original artwork for sale. This is an opportunity for members of the public to shop for original art, jewelry, unique crafts and more. There will be live music on the porch and a food truck. This event is in lieu of our Fine Crafts Show usually held the weekend prior to Thanksgiving but which the center cannot hold inside due to Covid considerations. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, September 27. For the safety of all, everyone attending agrees to wear a mask, socially distance and to have contactless temperatures taken at the point of entry. The number of visitors at any one time will be restricted. Sanitation stations will be located throughout the event.
The new season of art classes start the week of September 14th. Sessions are 6-weeks. As with summer camps, class size is limited to ensure social distancing. Full descriptions and registration at aoyartcenter.org.
AOY continues to monitor Bucks County Covid cases and health department guidelines. And it continues to adopt best practices for continued operations from other businesses, schools etc. Plans and activities are subject to change based on Covid data. We encourage everyone to stay safe by wearing face coverings, adhering to social distancing when in public spaces and to keep doing art!