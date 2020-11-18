BENSALEM >> Historic Pen Ryn Estate in Bensalem moved quickly to pivot and help dozens of their brides and grooms whose nuptials fell right smack in the midst of the coronavirus crisis to still have the opportunity to celebrate the wedding of their dreams.
The 100-acre wooded estate on the Delaware River, which includes Pen Ryn Mansion and Belle Voir Manor, has been racing to construct a new 10,000-square-foot riverfront tented venue named River's Edge Garden Pavilion as an option to accommodate couples forced to reschedule their weddings due to the ban on large gatherings first imposed by Governor Wolf in mid-March.
Pen Ryn has offered alternative dates and deposit transferability for its 190-plus affected couples who were supposed to get married mid-March through December, however due to the popularity of the wedding venue, there are limited weekend openings left on the calendar for this year. The hope is that River’s Edge will help alleviate those rebookings during the peak season.
“As you know, this is an unprecedented situation, and we’re doing everything possible to orchestrate the affairs that our brides and grooms have dreamt about much of their lives,” explained Paris Haas of Pen Ryn. “We worked hard to get government approval to landscape the area and build the new structure which has the capacity to hold 300 guests. The venue is now complete and available for bookings next spring, summer, fall and through 2022 and beyond.” Displaced couples will get priority. Haas says River’s Edge is a stunningly beautiful, highly desirable event venue. “We are experiencing enormous demand for all three venues, yet have reserved dates for our couples affected by the shutdown.”
River’s Edge is located off a tranquil country lane that wraps around the estate and winds down to a secluded, beautifully landscaped, fully heated and air-conditioned garden pavilion with breathtaking views of the Delaware River. Parking will be hidden from view with complimentary shuttle service to the venue.
“We are thrilled to have River's Edge as another option for our affected brides and grooms during this pandemic. In making difficult decisions every day regarding how to navigate these uncharted waters, River's Edge was constructed to help currently booked couples and to accommodate future brides for years to come,” said Haas.
The Pen Ryn Estate is a historic riverfront estate that has graced the banks of the Delaware River for over 270 years. Formerly the main residence of the Drexel family, it was abandoned and vandalized for many years, and then purchased by the current owners and restored to its former grandeur. The mansion underwent a two year painstaking restoration, garnered listing on the National Register of Historic Places, and opened in 1995. Now, 27 years later, the family-owned Pen Ryn Estate, which includes Pen Ryn Mansion, Belle Voir Manor and its newest venue, River's Edge Garden Pavilion, is recognized as the premier Bucks County riverfront venue for weddings, banquets and meetings. To learn more, please visit https://www.penrynestate.com.
# # #