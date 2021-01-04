CROYDON >> On December 18, Habitat staff and other community members joined the new homeowners of Habitat’s 121st home for an outdoor dedication.
Though delayed by a brief snowstorm, the white blanket added a touch of the holiday season to a joyous day for Bob, Jeanie and their three daughters.
This family is finally in their own home after being crowded into a small house they previously shared with extended family.
“What an honor and privilege it is for Wells Fargo to take part with such an amazing organization. Wells Fargo prides itself on serving not just its customers, but the community, and Habitat gives us the opportunity to give back,” shared Dan Robbins of Wells Fargo, lead sponsor of this project.
Other home sponsors included William Penn Bank and the Bucks County Foundation. Additionally, more than 48 volunteers gave more than 900 hours of service completed the home with the donation of time.
Habitat homes offer families an opportunity to plan the future and include dreams. At the end of the dedication, three girls went barreling upstairs to find their new bedrooms.
Habitat is grateful to the businesses, organizations and faith groups, and individuals who help create a path to homeownership. Every hand makes a difference.
Founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s mission is Building Communities, Empowering Families. Since then, it has built or fully renovated 121 homes that are affordable in Bucks County through its Homeownership Program, which provides an opportunity for low-income families to build strength, stability and self-reliance by partnering with Habitat.
Habitat's low-cost Home Repair program makes interior and exterior repairs, including critical repairs, to help individuals improve accessibility and safety in their own homes.
Revenue from Habitat Bucks ReStores provides a source of sustainable funding for the construction and repair of homes. Habitat brings diverse groups of people together to make affordable housing and better communities a reality for everyone.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity Bucks County, call 215-822-2812 or visit habitatbucks.org.