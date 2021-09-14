MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> First Baptist Church of Morrisville will hold a Relaunch Party on Sunday, September 19 and is inviting the entire community to participate.
The church is also adding a second service so there are two services each Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. starting September 19 and will also be restarting its children’s ministries.
A “Big Reveal” for community will take place at 10:30 a.m. between the two services, then after the second service the church will be hosting a free BBQ lunch for all who attend.
Children’s ministries will include Kid’s Praise during the sermon time of the first service, and Graded Sunday School classes from nursery through Grade 5 during the second service. An adult Sunday School class will also be offered during the second service.
Other ministries include a children’s AWANA program on Monday afternoons as well as ministry to the community through the Wee Care Too Daycare and Early Learning Center and the Solid Rock Youth Center.
“This is a major restart for our church following the year of Covid restrictions, and we are hoping the entire community will join us this day, especially for our 10:30 ‘Big Reveal’ and the BBQ lunch,” said Pastor Taylor, who has served the church for more than 32 years.
First Baptist’s 9 a.m. service is Live Streamed on the church's Facebook page and all past services are available for viewing on its YouTube channel. To see previous services or find additional information about the church, visit www.FBCMorrisville.org. Wee Care Too Daycare has a website at www.WeeCareTooDaycare.org, and the Solid Rock Youth Center can be found at www.SolidRockYouthCenter.com.