LANGHORNE >> Family Service Association of Bucks County on Dec. 4 held the grand opening of its Pet Food Pantry at their Langhorne location. The Pet Food Pantry is open Monday to Friday to give out free cat and dog food to families in need.
Families dealing with financial hardships frequently have to make the difficult decision to rehome their pet, either due to not being able to afford the costs of their care or because the family needs to move to a new living situation that does not accommodate pets. These pets then either find themselves dropped off at shelters or abandoned. Families struggling to keep their animal loved ones have limited resources that can provide support.
Family Service Association’s Pet Food Pantry was opened due to generous donations from the Bucks County SPCA and Chewy.
"The Bucks County SPCA is grateful to join Family Service in celebrating the addition of a pet pantry,” said Natalie DiGiacomo, Director of Community Outreach for the Bucks County SPCA. “Both our organizations recognize the importance of the human-animal bod and are committed to helping families facing challenges.”
Hours of operation are Monday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family Service Association is also able to accept donations of wet or dry cat or dog food that is unopened and unexpired, cat litter, and new toys and supplies for cats and dogs. Donations may be made at 4 Cornerstone Drive, Langhorne between 9am and 5pm, Monday thru Friday.