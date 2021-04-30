WESTMINSTER, MD >> Joshua Arruda of Falls Township has won $1,000 as the People's Choice Award winner in the McDaniel College Entrepreneurship Competition on April 29.
Five student teams competed for a $5K top prize by presenting their entrepreneurial ideas and products to a panel of experts at the annual McDaniel College Entrepreneurship Competition, formerly the Innovation Challenge Finals. In addition to the $5,000 top prize, second place earned $1,000, and the people's choice award received $1,000.
All five of the student teams that competed in this year's competition also received $1,000 for completing the Entrepreneur Boot Camp, a five-week program that was designed to develop student entrepreneurial ideas.
Prime Reach, presented by junior Joshua Arruda, an accounting, economics, and business administration major from Falls Township, is a one-stop shop for independent artists and musicians seeking the right promotion. "All playlists are checked through chart metrics to ensure absolutely organic engagement," according to Arruda.
The Entrepreneurship Competition is part of McDaniel's Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (formerly The Encompass Distinction), an academic program in innovation and entrepreneurship that is open to students in any major.
By combining courses, off-campus learning experiences, and mentorship by entrepreneurial alumni of the college, the program allows students to gain broad-ranging skillsets required for enterprise management. McDaniel students also can choose to minor in entrepreneurship or major or minor in marketing.