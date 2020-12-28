NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Expectant mothers and families with young children who benefit from programs offered by the Bucks County Family Service Center (BCFSC) in Levittown are receiving a boost thanks to a diaper drive organized by Saint Andrew Catholic School in Newtown.
BCFSC is a ministry of Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia (CSS).
The drive, collected unopened packages of diapers and wipes, will help stock the shelves of the BCFSC’s Diaper Pantry. The pantry ensures that Bucks County residents in need have access to the essential items necessary to best care for their families.
By taking part in this initiative, elementary school students, families, and staff at Saint Andrew School put mercy into action during the Advent season by supporting their local community and helping others. This charitable effort is especially critical during these challenging times.