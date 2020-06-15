PINEVILLE >> Wondering what premium outdoor dining looks like in the Coronavirus era? The historic Pineville Tavern has smoothly adapted to all the changes and “phases” in a visually stunning and delicious way.
Owner Andrew Abruzzese transformed the patio area of the historic property into a spectacular “outdoor dining room” and garden topped with an expansive Sperry tent, large enough to give cover to 88 diners comfortably in case of inclement weather.
The tented dining area was designed by renowned local garden designer Renny Reynolds of nearby Hortulus Farm, a celebrated 100-acre 18th century farmstead and nursery operation in Wrightstown.
One of the “landscape architecture" elements Reynolds incorporated were plants of varying heights and features to screen the parking lot.
“I did not want just a simple wall or plain hedge, which would have created a box and not a landscape,” he explained. “The large 'October Glory' Maple trees give height, the arborvitae in clusters of three different sizes create a screen as well as the lower layer of red barberry which, with its thorns, discourages cutting through the plant beds to the parking lot. The pale pink shrub roses are in bloom for long periods of time as well as the hardy geraniums.”
Reynolds also adorned tables with different succulent plants for centerpieces.
Another change – for the first time since the Pineville Tavern opened in 1742 – the restaurant is accepting reservations. “Of course, the health and safety of our guests is at the forefront of all our plans, so we started taking reservations in advance to help monitor volume and control crowds,” said Abruzzese.
Once regulations allow for both indoor and outdoor dining, Abruzzese will roll out a new summer menu, which was a collaboration between son Drew and famed Bucks County chef Max Hansen.
Menu highlights include: Warm Zucchini with EVOO, Toasted Almonds and Shaved Reggiano Parmesan; Seared Scallops and Summer Vegetables with a Beurre Blanc Sauce; Crispy Eggplant Napoleon with Fresh Ricotta, Goat Cheese and a Spinach Filling under Marinara; and Pan-Seared Salmon with Cashews, Cucumber, Dates and Dill. Pineville staples such as the “Bawlmer” Crabcakes, Handmade Ravioli, Million Dollar Burger and Rice Pudding will remain.
"It seems that everyone has been clamoring for a nice meal out after being cooped up for three months,” said Abruzzese. “We’ve gotten incredible feedback about our tent since being able to host diners again on June 5th, and we’re excited to roll out the new menu items as soon as Governor Wolf allows us to host guests inside in a few weeks, hopefully!”
The Pineville Tavern, located at 1098 Durham Road in Pineville, PA, is open seven days a week for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more by calling 215.598.3890 or by visiting http://www.PinevilleTavern.com.