TITUSVILLE, N.J. >> The Unitarian Universalist Church at Washington Crossing (UUCWC) will welcome Reverend yadenee hailu to its online pulpit from May 2 to July 18, while Parish Minister Rev. Kimberly Wildszewski is on parental leave.
Rev. yadenee hailu (she/her) is the community minister of blk earth, a Black centered spiritual wellness project in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Rev. yadenee has served Hope Unitarian Church and All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was ordained by the three Unitarian Universalist churches of Tulsa, including Church of the Restoration, in 2019.
Rev. yadenee's ministry is to be an oracle for ease, liberation, and healing; the pathways to wholeness — to life. Life's nature is to flourish and Rev. yadenee works, speaks, organizes, rests and plays so that all may remember this truth and become co-conspirators in the liberation of our life force and all others'.
Rev. yadenee identifies as bi-cultural, Ethiopian-American, cis, Black and a woman. These identities, as well as the privileges with which she moves through the world, shape her perspective and insight on a theology rooted in healing and wholeness.
To learn more about Rev. yadenee, visit blkearth.org.
UUCWC serves communities in Mercer, Bucks, and Hunterdon counties. UUCWC is located at 268 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, in Titusville, N.J. A Sunday online service is held weekly at 10 a.m. For more information, call (609) 737-0515 or visit www.uucwc.org.