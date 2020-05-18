HOLLAND >> Jatin Singh, a senior at Council Rock High School South, has been named a 2020 Amaze Yourself Scholarship recipient by Landau Uniforms, the nation’s leading quality apparel manufacturer for the health care industry.
For the ninth year in a row, students pursuing healthcare degrees will be awarded a scholarship to support their respective secondary education pathways.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to assist students on their path to being amazing,” said Landau Uniforms, Inc.’s Scholarship Committee. “Landau's commitment to these students goes beyond funding their education; we want to ensure they have the resources needed throughout their education and professional development.”
The top three scholarship winners, including Singh, will receive a monetary scholarship to assist with their schooling. In addition, the top scholarship winner will receive quarterly academic support packages throughout their secondary education, and an additional 25 students will receive Landau prize packages.
Singh will be attending the University of Pittsburgh. He hopes to one day become an Emergency Medicine Physician.