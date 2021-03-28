MORRISVILLE >> First Baptist Church of Morrisville will be holding an outdoor Sonrise Service at 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning, weather permitting. The service will be held in the vacant lot across the street from the church just behind the cross at 45 North Pennsylvania Avenue. A free breakfast will also be offered immediately following the service.
The main Easter celebration service will be held at 9:15 in the auditorium of the church with overflow in the Fellowship Hall via Facebook LiveStream, where people can sit around tables with their coffee and participate together in the service.
The church will also hold a Maundy Thursday evening communion service at 7 p.m. as well as a joint Good Friday service with Calvary Baptist Church of Bristol from Noon to 2 p.m. The Good Friday service will have seven lay speakers from both churches give thoughts about each of the Last 7 Words Christ spoke from the cross. That service will be held at Calvary Baptist located at 250 Green Lane, Bristol. The Maundy Thursday service will be held at FBCMorrisville at 50 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Morrisville.
All of First Baptist’s service are LiveStreamed on their Facebook page, so join them in-person or virtually for any of the above services. Previous services and sermons may be found on their webpage at www.FBCMorrisville.org.