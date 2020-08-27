CHURCHVILLE >> Pubali Ghosh, of Churchville, has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2020 Summer Fellows program.
Ghosh, a 2020 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, majored in vocal performance. She attended Council Rock High School South in Holland.
A trained vocalist since the age of 9, Ghosh once performed at the White House for Michelle Obama.
“Getting into this program is something I have been working towards since the beginning of my college career,” said Ghosh. "This opportunity is not only a steppingstone but a chance to start my career learning from top professionals in the television industry. I feel incredibly grateful to all the Academy members for believing in me and I feel really proud of myself for taking the leap and applying for this amazing program.”
Normally, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.
The Summer Fellows Program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Fellows also become life-long members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
The program includes a series of professional development webinars for students with top industry professionals including writer/director Gina Prince-Bythewood ( The Old Guard); Amazon Studios executives Albert Cheng, (Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Television) and Vernon Sanders (Co-Head of Television); and the executive producer of the Apple TV+ series Little Voice Sara Bareilles and series star Brittany O’Grady.
